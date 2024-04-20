Home - News - Watch Wolves vs Arsenal live streaming on tv

Arsenal are engaged in a frenetic battle for the Premier League sitting just two points behind Manchester City and on the same score as Liverpool.

They travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers looking for a win in the Premier League having been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Channel coverage and streams

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30PM from Wolverhampton with the match broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

In the Premier League Arsenal lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at home last time out, having beaten Brighton and Luton in the two games before that.

They last met Wolves in December, when the London side triumphed 2-1.

Wolves are mid-table right now having drawn against Nottingham Forest away last weekend, having been beaten by West Ham the week before.

We see Arsenal, now with the focus firmly back on the Premier League, coming out on top but fully expect the feisty Wolves side to put up a challenge.

Our tip – Arsenal 2 Wolves 1

