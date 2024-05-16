Home - News - Watch Southampton v West Brom live playoffs

Southampton and West Bromwich Albion face each other once more in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final after a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

The two teams will meet again at St Mary’s on Thursday night, with the game broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event at 8PM

Both managers will be looking for an increase in performance levels, as this match represents their final opportunity to reach the play-off final at Wembley.

How to watch the match on TV?

Viewers can watch the Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion match live on tv in the UK either on Sky Sports Football channel or Main Event.

Shot and xG Analysis

Southampton accumulated 1.00 xG from 12 shots, while West Brom had 14 shots for a total of 0.99 xG. The statistics highlight the even nature of the contest, with both sides unable to find the net.

Set Pieces and Corners

The game featured 16 corners, indicating both teams’ reliance on set pieces in a tightly contested match. Although Taylor Harwood-Bellis went close with a header, West Brom appeared more dangerous from corners, with Kyle Bartley registering four shots.

Tactical Observations

West Brom’s full-backs, Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong, were afforded significant attacking freedom. With Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt sitting deep to protect the defense, Furlong and Townsend frequently found opportunities to advance into the penalty area.

Russell Martin’s strategy for Southampton involved playing on the front foot, with wing-backs Kyle Walker-Peters and Ryan Manning playing crucial roles in the build-up and attacking phases.

This approach carried risks in transition, leaving Southampton vulnerable to West Brom’s counter-attacks.

After the numerous goal-scoring opportunities and tactical battles, neither side could break the deadlock, resulting in a 0-0 draw.