Watch online : Leeds v Hull live video

On Easter Monday, Leeds United has the chance to solidify their position for automatic promotion in the Championship, despite slipping to second place following a draw on Good Friday.

They face Hull City, looking to bounce back from their recent 2-2 draw against Watford, a match where young talent Mateo Joseph scored a crucial equalizer.

Leeds’ draw with Watford extended their unbeaten league streak to 14 games, even though they dropped behind Ipswich in the standings after Ipswich’s win against Blackburn.

Next up, they face Hull, a team whose playoff aspirations suffered a setback with a 2-0 loss to Stoke, placing them six points away from the top six.

After lower expectations at the season’s start, Hull has proven to be a challenging opponent, often ending matches in draws.

Their recent form suggests they might struggle against Leeds, especially following their series of draws and a recent defeat.

Leeds, only a point behind Ipswich and a point ahead of Leicester (who also have a game in hand), are keen to maintain their position.

With Leicester playing Norwich earlier and Ipswich facing Southampton later, Leeds understands the importance of a win against Hull to keep up their Premier League promotion campaign.

In their upcoming match against Hull, betting tips suggest Leeds to win with under 2.5 goals scored.

Under the guidance of Daniel Farke, Leeds has become more structured, with impressive possession stats, especially at Elland Road. This control may play a key role against Hull, known for their counterattacking approach on away games.

Hull’s unbeaten away record in their last five matches, including four wins, contrasts with their more passive home performances.

Yet, Leeds has the best home record in the Championship, although their recent games have tended to be low-scoring.

The last Leeds outings, before the Watford draw, all featured under 2.5 goals, including three wins without conceding.

