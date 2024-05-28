Home - News - Watch Novak Djokovic v Pierre-Hugues Herbert live streaming

The games are coming thick and fast in the French Open tennis today as we bring you live stream information and news of the Novak Djokovic match from Roland Garros.

On day three of the French Open, the spotlight is on men’s world number one Novak Djokovic. The defending champion is expected to easily overcome home favorite Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Paris.

As a three-time champion in the French capital, Djokovic is sure to receive a warm welcome from the crowd, who will be in emoitional mood following the defeat of Rafael Nadal.

What TV channel is the game on?

You can watch the Djokovic match live if you live in the UK. Viewers can watch the match live on Eurosport HD1 channel or through the Eurosport mobile app. You can also use Bet365 who have a live feed from all the games from Roland Garros.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

French hopeful Herbert will be backed by his home supporters that is for sure, although of course it will be a monumental upset to defeat Djokovic in this one.

Djokovic is significantly ahead of his French opponent in terms of stats, wins and form.

Herbert is participating in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2021 US Open so this is new ground for the Frenchman, who has little experience on the big stage.

Herbert is better known for his doubles play, and six of his last eight appearances in a major’s main draw have ended in first-round defeats.

It’s no surprise that Djokovic is heavily favored at 1/50 go progress to the second round and he should make no mistake in this one.