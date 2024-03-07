Home - News - Watch Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women live streaming

Where to watch the Manchester City v Chelsea Women League Cup playoff match, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming information.

City Women face Chelsea Women in the Conti Cup semi-final on Thursday night at Joie Stadium. With a place in the final at Molineux Stadium at stake and both sides already fighting each other at the top of the Women’s Super League (WSL) table, it’s building up to be an exciting match.

City reached this stage of the competition following a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Brisbane Road, thanks to Yui Hasegawa’s thundering strike.

Where to watch the game

This womens league cup game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcast restrictions. The match is set to start at 7:15 PM from the Academy Stadium in Manchester.

Another option is Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Gareth Taylor’s side have lost only once at home all season long, most recently edging a resilient Everton FC 2-1 in the WSL, with goals from Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp.

Chelsea, meanwhile, dispatched Sunderland 5-0 in the quarterfinal to set up this date with Manchester City, while Emma Hayes’ women made light work of Leicester City in their 4-0 win in their most recent WSL fixture.

The Blues have failed to put up a comprehensive performance with the League Cup on the line in the last two seasons.

Since defeating Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road in the League Cup final in 2021, the West Londoners have lost consecutive finals by a 3-1 score to title-rivals Manchester City and Arsenal and will seek revenge this time out.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.