Watch Manchester City v Crystal Palace live stream on TV

How to watch the Saturday afternoon Premier League kick off between Manchester City and Crystal Palace including information on the TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester City will welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, aiming for a crucial three points to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Citizens had hit somewhat of a rough patch, going an unprecedented four Premier League matches without a victory prior to their crucial comeback triumph over struggling Luton last weekend as they eventually avoided what would have been an unbelievable result for the home side at Kenilworth Road.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or TnT Sports this afternoon as the match is in the 3PM blackout window for the Premier League in the UK.

The Sky Blues followed that up with a 3-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the midweek Champions League clash, with Micah Hamilton, Oscar Bobb, and Kalvin Phillips scoring their first goals for City, who advanced to the last 16 with six wins from six group matches.

Man City looking for improvement

Pep Guardiola’s side will now be desperate to improve with another positive result against Palace, which will be City’s last fixture before they travel to the Middle East looking to add a first Club World Cup to the treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup they won last season.

As for the visitors, Crystal Palace have been somewhat of a bogeyside for City in recent seasons, but it looks hard to make a case for them this weekend based on their poor recent form.

The pressure is mounting on manager Roy Hodgson as the Eagles’ continue to sleepwalk into a relegation scrap after losing four of their last five, including a narrow 2-1 loss at Selhurst Park to Liverpool last time out.