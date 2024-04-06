Home - News - Watch live stream of Portsmouth vs Shrewsbury on TV

Where to watch this League One game between Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town live streaming today.

We’re taking a look at the lower leagues this week and I’m looking forward to seeing high flying Pompey in action today.

Portsmouth welcome Shrewsbury Town to Fratton Park for Saturday’s League One clash, looking for the win that will move them one step closer to achieving automatic promotion.

I think the odds on the Portsmouth home win are a little skinny at 1/4 -would you back them at that price?

Pompey are currently leading the way in League One and are the frontrunners to clinch promotion to the Championship with five games left to play thanks to a remarkable 14-game unbeaten streak since falling to Leyton Orient in mid-January.

Where to watch – TV channel details

This League One clash from Fratton Park is not televised on Sky Sports Football unfortunately. Kick off time is 15:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Portsmouth come kick off time.

The home side rallied from behind twice to draw 2-2 in their home clash against Derby County, which kept them five points clear of the Rams in second place and nine points ahead of third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Joe Ward’s 23rd-minute opener was cancelled out by Abu Kamara within five minutes. Ward bagged his second goal of the game in the 35th minute before Owen Moxon fired in a late long-range strike to level the scoreline.

While Pompey are having a great season, Shrewsbury are currently in 17th place in the third-tier table with 46 points from 41 games.

They sit seven points clear of the relegation zone in League One, and look on track to remain in the third tier for a tenth successive season.

Although they are in for a tough time this Saturday up against the league leaders, the Shrews enter the game riding on a three-game unbeaten run, with a slender 1-0 victory over Carlisle United, followed by back-to-back draws against Oxford United and Bristol Rovers.

We’re predicting a tight contest but Portsmouth to prevail 2-1.

