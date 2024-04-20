Home - News - Watch Bristol Rovers v Peterborough streaming on TV

There’s a crunch tie in League One this afternoon as Bristol Rovers are set to host Peterborough United at the Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

Currently in fourth place, Peterborough United wil be aiming for all three points as they strive to maintain their slim chances of securing automatic promotion to the Championship.

Bristol Rovers, already out of contention for a playoff position have a little to play for so ‘The Posh’ will be optimistic of taking all three points back to London.

Where to watch Bristol Rovers v Peterborough – TV channels & live stream.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM at the Memorial Stadium in Bristol with live match updates on Sky Sports News and Sky Go. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

Despite a challenging season, the Gas are ending on a positive note, having won consecutive games and now just two points shy of breaking into the top half of the table, just behind 11th-placed Northampton Town.

Peterborough, having secured their playoff position, recently revived their winning form with a decisive 4-1 victory over Fleetwood Town.

The Posh remain underdogs in the battle for automatic promotion, needing to win their last three games and rely on Derby County and Bolton Wanderers to lose points.

Anything less than maximum points here this afternoon will be seen as a disappointment.

