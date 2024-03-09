Home - News - Watch Brighton Women vs Man Utd Women FA Cup live stream

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to progress to the Women’s FA Cup semi-final for the third time in the last four editions when they take on last season’s finalists Manchester United at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls head into this clash on a high after beating rock-bottom Bristol City 7-3 to move eight points clear of the relegation spot.

That was Mikey Harris’ first WSL victory as interim head coach, and a win here over Man United would leave them just 90 minutes from their first-ever Women’s FA Cup final Wembley appearance.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is not scheduled to be broadcast live in the UK as there is a blackout restriction. The match is set to start at 5:15 PM.

Alternatively, you can also use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from the Broadfield Stadium in Crawley starting from kick-off time.

As for the Red Devils, they will be aiming to go one step further and lift their first-ever Women’s FA Cup trophy after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last year.

Marc Skinner’s side will fancy themselves against the Seagulls, having beaten them 2-0 at the start of last month. They have been brought down to earth somewhat in recent weeks, suffering a 3-1 loss to Arsenal and playing out a meek 1-1 stalemate with West Ham United.

As a result, they are now nine points adrift of the top three with seven matches left to play.

The Manchester giants will turn their attention back to the FA Cup last eight this weekend, having reached this round with a 3-1 road victory over Southampton in the last round.

