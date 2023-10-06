Home - News - Watch Birmingham City v West Brom Albion on TV tonight

For the second time in a month, Birmingham City is set for Friday night football at St Andrew’s, with local adversaries West Brom marching into town for an intense West Midlands encounter.

This season, Birmingham remains unvanquished at home, tallying victories against Plymouth Argyle, Leeds United, and Huddersfield Town, and drawing against London teams QPR and Millwall.

On the other side, Albion appears to be gunning for at least a play-off spot, having ascended to fifth after their latest 1-0 victory over a faltering Sheffield Wednesday. A close contest is anticipated.

Birmingham vs. West Brom live streaming news

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football channel. Also Bet365 will offer their live service:

West Brom, AKA ‘The Baggies’, have begun to fulfil early season prognostications of a promotion push with their ongoing five-match unbeaten streak in the Championship.

Prior to their trip to St Andrew’s, they’ve secured back-to-back wins, including a stunning 4-0 victory over then-leaders Preston.

The odds are 7/4 in favor of an Albion win, but they face a formidable Birmingham side that’s hard to beat on their home turf.

Under the leadership of John Eustace, Birmingham is showing potential despite budget constraints. The squad boasts promising talent like Siriki Dembele, Jay Stansfield, Scott Hogan, and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Considering Birmingham’s determination to maintain their home record and Albion’s recent form, a thrilling draw is a plausible outcome.

Birmingham Squad Update: No new injuries are reported. However, Buchanan, Anderson, Laird, Roberts, and Hall will likely return post-international break. Dembele’s recent central position yielded two goals, and Oliver Burke might feature more prominently on the flank.

West Brom Squad Update: Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan, will miss out due to a recent injury. Maja, Reach, and Dike are also unavailable. Townsend is eyeing a return, and Chalobah and Diangana present midfield alternatives for coach Corberan.

Recent Encounter Statistics: Birmingham’s recent record against West Brom is impressive, with three consecutive victories.

Their home performance this season is notable, with eight goals in favor and three against in five matches. West Brom’s away form is mixed, with just one win, which was a 4-0 thumping of Preston.

Interestingly, this is the fifth instance in nine showdowns where the match is slated for a Friday night, marking a recurring trend for the third consecutive year.