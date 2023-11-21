Home - News - Wales v Turkey live streaming Euro Qualifier from Cardiff

Wales take on Turkey in Cardiff tonight with Rob Page’s side desperate for all three points.

Wales’ inability to secure a win against Armenia significantly impacted their path to the next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Before the Premier League’s resumption, Wales faces a critical situation: they must defeat Turkey and simultaneously hope for Croatia not to win against Armenia in Zagreb.

This scenario presents a challenging task for Wales.

Their most feasible path to the tournament in Germany seems to be through the playoffs, potentially pitting them against formidable opponents like Ukraine or Italy.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match will be broadcast in the UK via the Welsh language channel S4C.

The recent draw against Armenia, leading to criticism of manager Rob Page from the Welsh fans, has put Wales in a precarious position regarding their qualification prospects.

Key players like Harry Wilson and Brennan Johnson are now under pressure to deliver outstanding performances in this crucial match, as Wales’ chances of qualifying are hanging in the balance.

Conversely, Turkey faces less pressure as they have already secured their qualification.

Turkey, with an impressive record of five wins, one draw, and only one defeat in their seven qualification matches, is at the top of Group D.

They only need a draw in this final game to ensure they finish as the group leaders.

Wales’ manager, Rob Page, expressed a candid evaluation of the team’s performance in the draw with Armenia. A victory in Yerevan would have kept the qualification process under Wales’ control.