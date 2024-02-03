Wales v Scotland live streaming – what channel is the rugby on?

Where to watch the Six Nations rugby kick off between Wales and Scotland, with information on the TV broadcast live schedule and streaming updates from the Principality Stadium.

Rugby fans can look forward to an exciting start to February as the annual Six Nations tournament returns on the first weekend.

This year’s competition promises intense encounters, as all six teams are seeking redemption after experiencing heartbreak at the World Cup in the Autumn.

The disappointment would have been especially poignant for Ireland and France, although I’m sure England would prefer not to relive their semifinal defeat to South Africa.

Where can I watch the game?

The Wales Scotland match is televised live on BBC One in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 4.45PM this afternoon.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Wales’s Principality Stadium.

The action commenced with a thrilling showdown on Friday night between France and Ireland, with the Irish demolishing a disappointing French outfit and give Andy Farrell’s Irish side an emphatic away win.

Wales have also felt the impact of retirements, notably losing their experienced fly-half Dan Biggar. Although Gareth Anscombe has postponed his move to Japan, he is not yet ready to take on the number 10 role due to fitness concerns.

What time does the Wales game kick off?

The match has a kick off time of 4.45PM from the Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital.

With only nine caps to his name, Sam Costelow is likely to be the one orchestrating plays for a youthful and relatively inexperienced lineup.

Last year’s Six Nations proved to be a challenging campaign for Wales, as they managed just one victory against Italy. This year, while facing Italy in Cardiff, they might find it a tough task to improve upon their previous performance.

Wales initiates their campaign at home against Scotland, a fixture where they historically excelled.

Last year, Wales suffered their most substantial defeat against the Scots in Edinburgh.

In contrast to other teams, Scotland boasts one of the most stable squads and is considered the favorites to start the tournament with a win.

