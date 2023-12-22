Home - News - Van Barneveld v Szaganski live streaming – watch PDC World Darts on TV

Where to watch Friday’s PDC World Championship Darts which features Raymond van Barneveld v Radek Szaganski , including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news from Ally Pally.

The darts continues this Friday as we reach day 8 and its the turn of one of dart’s legends to return to the oche.

Raymond van Barneveld might be entertaining hopes of a significant and enchanting run in the tournament, especially with the exit of Peter Wright and James Wade from his section.

However, he must not underestimate his next opponent, Radek Szaganski.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The Raymond van Barneveld match, a well as Chris Dobey v William O’ Connor and Martin Schindler vs Jermaine Wattimena is live streaming on Sky Sports Dart channel tonight.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s PDC Darts World Championship in play service live from Alexandra Palace.

What time is the Raymond van Barneveld match on?

The van Barneveld v Radek Szaganski match is scheduled to being at 9.15PM tonight.

Szaganski, a Pro Tour title winner in October, had a lackluster first-round performance in the tournament, averaging just 82 against Marko Kantele.

This performance was likely below his usual standard, possibly affected by the pressure of his first appearance at Ally Pally.

Szaganski’s rate of hitting 180s per leg is relatively low, at 0.11, which was evident in his failure to hit a single maximum in 21 legs against Kantele. In contrast, van Barneveld boasts a more robust ratio of 0.25 this season.

Even if the match’s final score is tighter than van Barneveld would prefer, he is expected to dominate in the 180s department quite comfortably.