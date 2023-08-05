Valencia FC vs Aston Villa : TV Channel, Live Broadcast and match stream

Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side will face Spanish opposition with Valencia at the Mestalla stadium on Saturday evening.

Kick off time is set for 20:00 BST.

The clash will be the final pre-season fixture for both teams as they put finishing touches in readiness for a return to competitive league football next week.

The Villains will open their 2023/24 Premier League season with an away trip to Newcastle United on 12 August, while Valencia will start their La Liga campaign away to Sevilla on 11 August.

How Villa fans can watch the game

Subscribed Aston Villa fans can see the full 90 minutes of the friendly encounter with Valencia through the club’s official live stream on Villa TV.

Valencia confident ahead of Villa test

Valencia will head into Saturday’s match high on confidence. Los Che have been in impressive form of late.

A 3-1 win against Swiss Super League side St. Gallen was followed by a comfortable win over fellow La Liga side Alaves on Saturday.

The Spanish side will be hoping to wrap up pre-season in the same manner.

Aston Villa played out an exciting 3-3 draw against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series before going on to score three unreplied goals against Lazio in their last pre-season fixture.

Valencia defensively solid

Valencia’s pre-season form has been very impressive, winning each of their four matches.

Ruben Baraja’s side have been ruthless in attack and rock solid defensively, scoring seven and conceding just one in the said number of games.

Aston Villa looking good ahead of Premier League opener

Unai Emery’s side have played five friendlies this summer.

The Villa began their preparations for the new season with a 1-1 draw against Walsall on 15 July.

Villa then played three matches in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, beating Fulham 2-0, and drawing 3-3 with both Newcastle United and Brentford.

Ahead of this match, Emery’s men dispatched Italian outfit Lazio, 3-0.

Form: DDWDW