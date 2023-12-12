Home - News - University Challenge Christmas Series returns to the BBC, date and time

This holiday season, get ready for a festive treat that blends yuletide joy with intellectual prowess as the University Challenge Christmas Series returns to the BBC on December 18th.

With Amol Rajan asking the questions, this special edition of the quiz show promises to be a festive experience for audiences across the nation. The Christmas series will feature distinguished alumni from a number of universities who have produced some of

the finest minds, and their alumni are set to showcase their intellectual mettle in this holiday edition. From journalists and TV presenters, to politicians and academics, find the full list of well-known faces below.

Amol Rajan says: “The holiday season is the perfect time to celebrate not only the joy of the season but also the brilliance of the minds that have emerged from these esteemed institutions.

The University Challenge Christmas Series is a unique blend of festive cheer and intellectual competition, I can’t wait for viewers to join us.

I’m also thrilled to report that after much excitable feedback on social media, the new black chair in which I sit is proportionately lower.

Never let is be said that we fail to respond to our beloved national community of quizzers” Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer: “

We’re thrilled that so many fine minds and well known faces have agreed to entertain us over the festive season by taking on the kind of questions we usually throw at our brainiest students.

Some very merry ding-dongs lie ahead!”