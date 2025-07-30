Red Bull Salzburg welcome Norwegian side SK Brann for the second leg of their Champions League qualifier, holding a commanding 4-1 lead from the first encounter.

The Austrians delivered a ruthless second half performance in Bergen, scoring three unanswered goals and placing one foot firmly in the next round.

Where to watch: You can watch the game live on TnT Sports or in play with Bet365

When to watch: Salzburg v Brann will kick off at 7.45 pm BST on 30 July 2025.

You can watch Salzburg v Brann LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Thomas Letsch’s side has barely missed a beat despite a packed summer schedule, including their Club World Cup involvement.

Even with key players like Yeo, Kone, and Kawamura sidelined, Salzburg’s depth has allowed them to rotate effectively without sacrificing quality.

Rising star Kerim Alajbegovic, recently signed from Bayer, has already impressed with a debut goal in the Austrian Cup and looks set for more minutes in this clash.

As for Brann, the Norwegian club gave a good account of themselves in the first half of the first leg and even took the lead, but were eventually overwhelmed by Salzburg’s quality and pace.

Domestically, Brann have looked solid in the Eliteserien, but their European shortcomings were evident as the match wore on.

Brann’s focus now shifts to damage control and building momentum ahead of a probable Europa League qualifying campaign.

Expect a spirited display, but Salzburg remain heavy favourites to seal progression with minimal fuss.