Premier League club Brentford will be visiting the home of Championship side Queens Park Rangers, Loftus Road, for a friendly encounter before the commencement of the 2025-26 league season.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live in the UK on the official Queens Park Rangers channel QPR+ and in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, 2 August 2025.

Currently managed by Julien Stephan, who took control of the helm after the departure of Marti Cifuentes to Leicester City, QPR have had a rollercoaster ride of a pre-season so far.

In the five matches they have played, they have won two matches, drawn two matches and lost one match. The loss came against La Liga 2 side Castellon by a margin of 6-0; the biggest of the wins, a 5-0 victory, came against Stevenage.

The fixture against Brentford will be QPR’s final match of the pre-season.

They will next take on Preston North End on August 9 in their first match of the 2025-26 EFL Championship season.

New man at the helm Keith Andrews will be taking charge of a largely depleted Brentford side that saw the departures of star players Bryan Mbuemo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken.

Last week, Yoane Wissa also expressed his desire to leave The Bees. As such, the impressive performance shown by the team in the 2024-25 season seems to be an uphill task, until and unless the other players step up their game.

The match against QPR will be Brentford’s second match of this pre-season; they drew the first one against Gil Vicente 1-1.

Another friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach will follow the one against QPR, and then the team will wait to face Nottingham Forest in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.