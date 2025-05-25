Manchester United and Aston Villa meet at Old Trafford on the final day of the Premier League season, with both clubs ending the campaign in sharply contrasting form.

The hosts sit 16th on 39 points, while the visitors occupy sixth spot on 66 points and are eyeing a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Man Utd v Aston Villa live streams

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be shown live on TnT Sports and Tnt Sports Ultimate in the UK, with the match day braodcast starting ahead of the 4:0pm kick off time from Old Trafford.

United come into this clash off the back of a hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Conceding late in the first half, the Red Devils pushed hard after the break but lacked the clinical edge to find a breakthrough.

That loss continues a worrying trend, with Ruben Amorim’s side having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions.

Recent form at Old Trafford has been particularly poor.

United have won just one of their last seven home league fixtures and are currently on a run of three straight home matches without scoring.

The Red Devils have failed to find the net in each of their last three games in all competitions.

Aston Villa arrive in Manchester riding a wave of confidence.

Unai Emery’s side earned a 2-0 victory over Spurs last weekend, with second half goals in the 59th and 73rd minutes sealing a crucial result in their push for a top five finish.

That win marked Villa’s third consecutive Premier League triumph, following earlier victories over Fulham and Bournemouth.

The Villans have been one of the strongest sides in the division during the run in, winning eight of their last nine league matches.

Villa’s away form has also been excellent. They’ve won four of their last five Premier League games on the road, and they’ve kept a clean sheet in four of those five.

With United looking to avoid a flat end to a frustrating season and Villa pushing for a potential Champions League place, there’s plenty riding on this clash.

On current form, the visitors will fancy their chances of leaving Old Trafford with another three points.

I’m all over the Aston Villa away win.