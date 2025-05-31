The 2025 UEFA Champions League Final will be held on Saturday, May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Kick off is scheduled for 8:00 pm BST, which is 9:00 pm local time.

This year’s final will see PSG take on Inter Milan, marking the first time since 2004 that no English, Spanish or German club is involved.

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs has been appointed to oversee the match. He brings strong credentials and extensive experience from previous major European fixtures.

Paris Saint Germain are looking to lift their first Champions League trophy and will turn to their flair players to lead the charge – Dave James

Ousmane Dembele’s dribbling can unlock any defence, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia adds creativity and intelligence in the final third.

Inter Milan will rely on their organisation and discipline to frustrate the French side.

Lautaro Martinez’s sharp movement and clinical finishing will test PSG’s backline, particularly captain Marquinhos. Hakan Calhanoglu will aim to control the tempo from midfield and spark quick transitions with his range of passing.

This final will bring a contrast in tactical approaches.

PSG are likely to push forward and take the initiative, while Inter will look to disrupt their rhythm and strike on the break. If PSG lose their shape, Inter have the weapons to punish them.

Both sides will need to be alert at set pieces.