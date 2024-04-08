Home - News - Udinese v Inter Milan on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Udinese Inter Milan game today? We bring you the latest information and TV listings from Serie A.

Inter Milan has been the standout team in Italy for much of the season and looks set to further their quest for the title with a victory against Udinese on Monday.

Simone Inzaghi’s squad, leading Serie A comfortably with an 11-point lead over their closest rivals AC Milan following Milan’s recent 3-0 triumph against Lecce, are in an excellent position.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Inter Milan match is televised on TnT Sports (Channel 430) today in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the game is 19:45PM.

I also sometimes use Bet365’s live Serie A streaming service which goes live from Italy come kick off time.

Facing 14th-placed Udinese, who are only three points ahead of 19th-ranked Sassuolo, Inter Milan appears poised to widen their lead at the top of Serie A to 14 points, as their opponents struggle near the relegation zone.

With an impressive away record in the league this season of 12 wins and two draws in 14 matches, Inter Milan seems much too powerful for Udinese, who are barely above the relegation cut-off.

Udinese, known as the Little Zebras, haven’t won a home league game since December and only managed a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Salernitana in a disappointing six-match sequence. It’s difficult to imagine them taking points off such a side in top form.

A key factor in Inter’s success has been their stellar defense. They’ve allowed a mere 14 goals in the league under Inzaghi, hinting at the possibility of another clean sheet in Udine.

The Nerazzurri have achieved an impressive 18 clean sheets in Serie A so far, suggesting they are just as capable of a shutout away as at the San Siro.

Inter has kept clean sheets in three of their last four away league games, notably against teams like Lazio and Bologna, which indicates they’re likely to repeat this defensive strength in Udine.

Udinese has struggled offensively, failing to score in four of their last nine Serie A games and exceeding one goal in only one of those matches.

This trend suggests a tough match against Inter, who previously defeated them 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

