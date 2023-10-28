Home - News - Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight time in the UK

Regarded by many as the premier heavyweight of his era, Tyson Fury is on the cusp of a momentous unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou fight is scheduled to begin at 10PM UK time on Saturday 28th October 2023.

He’s chosen to divert his path to Saudi Arabia this weekend to engage in a ‘crossover’ combat spectacle with ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Is the fight live streaming in the UK?

The fight will be broadcast via TnT Sports Box Office channel in the UK.

Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Baddest,’ this event features two heavyweight titans from distinct disciplines, each aiming to establish their dominance.

Boasting an unbeaten record of 33-0-1 (24 KOs) and holding the WBC title, Fury enters this bout as the clear frontrunner against an adversary stepping into the boxing ring for his professional debut.

While the concept of two prime heavyweight competitors going head-to-head is tantalizing, the practicalities of this matchup reveal a starkly contrasting reality, raising questions about the appropriateness of sanctioning such a fight despite its undeniable appeal.

The odds heavily favour Fury to secure a victory through KO/TKO/DQ or Technical Decision. The general consensus anticipates Fury’s superior skill set will allow him to decisively dominate his novice opponent, and he stands at a formidable 1/6 to secure an early win.

The 35-year-old from Manchester will clinch the victory, but via a points decision. This outcome carries attractive odds of 5/1, potentially drawing interest and stakes from bettors.

On the other hand, a triumph for Francis Ngannou through KO/TKO/DQ or Technical Decision is pegged at 12/1, appealing to those who sense an upset akin to Buster Douglas’ infamous win.

The long odds of 50/1 for Ngannou to emerge victorious on points underscore the general view that this method of victory is highly improbable.