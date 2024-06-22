Home - News - Turkey v Portugal on TV – ITV to broadcast game

Turkey and Portugal will face off in a crucial Euro 2024 match in this 5PM kick off.

Turkey’s presence in the Euros was anticipated, given their history of being an intriguing and unpredictable team.

They had a solid start, defeating the debutant Georgian team 3-1. Despite the victory, there were some concerns as they allowed their opponent several opportunities at their goal. The third goal came late when Georgia was pushing hard to equalize.

Where to watch live streams

The live broadcast will be available from 5 PM on ITV and ITV application, providing fans with comprehensive coverage from the build-up to the final whistle.

Additionally, for those interested in in-play experiences, live commentary will be available on Bet365 starting from kick-off.

This win should boost the team’s confidence as they aim for the playoffs. The match against the Czechs will be pivotal, but they also have a realistic chance to challenge Portugal.

Portugal, the 2016 European champions, had an outstanding qualification campaign, winning all their matches. Despite not having an easy group, they dominated their opponents without giving them a chance.

In their group, they are seen as the favorites, though the path will not be easy.

In their first match, Portugal performed better than Czechia but initially fell behind in the middle of the second half. However, they quickly equalized and secured a well-deserved 2-1 victory in added time. The upcoming match against Turkey is essentially a battle for the top spot in the group.

With the strength of their squad, Portugal aims to secure three points and affirm their status as group favorites.