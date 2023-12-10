Home - News - Tottenham v Newcastle live streaming, TV channel, how to watch online

How to watch the afternoon Premier League game between Spurs and Newcastle Utd, with details on the television schedule and stream news.

Gameweek 16 of the 2023/24 Premier League season wraps up in north London on Sunday afternoon when Tottenham Hotspur take on fellow top-four hopefuls Newcastle United, with both sides aiming to get back to winning ways after mid-week defeats.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Spurs Newcastle match is live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event and SKY Sports Football in the UK from the kick off time of 4.30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Ange Postecoglou’s side have catastrophically crashed following a strong start to the season that saw them perch at the top of the table after ten matches.

They head into Sunday’s clash looking to end a dreadful run of form.

Tottenham were dealt with a sucker punch on Thursday night when Destiny Udogie’s blunder late in the second half allowed James Ward-Prowse to capitalise with the simplest of finishes to secure a famous 2-1 victory for the Hammers.

That now makes it five without a win for Postecoglou’s side, including four defeats, with just that Manchester City draw to write home about.

The Lilywhites also made unwanted Premier League history as they became the first-team to open the scoring in five consecutive games and win none of them.

The hosts now sit fifth, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, and just a point ahead of their next opponents in seventh.

The Magpies were humbled 3-0 by Everton on Thursday night at Goodison Park following big wins over Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United recently.

The Magpies’ away form remains a puzzle, with their solitary top-flight away win this term being the 8-0 demolition job of Sheffield United back in September.

Newcastle look good for goals

Despite Tottenham leading early in their last five matches but failing to secure a win, the possibility of Newcastle winning after trailing, with odds of 11/1, presents a lucrative betting choice for those seeking high returns.

With Newcastle not scoring in their recent away games, they still have the potential to penetrate Tottenham’s vulnerable defence.

Ange Postecoglou’s approach makes Tottenham an entertaining team, and we recommend focusing on the goals market.

A bet on more than 3.5 goals at odds of 13/10 is our top pick.