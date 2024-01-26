Home - News - Tottenham v Man City live stream – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this Friday night fourth round FA Cup tie kick off between Spurs and Manchester City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Manchester City will look to take another step towards their FA Cup defence when they make the trip to North London for a mouthwatering fourth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs advanced to the fourth round following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley, with Pedro Porro’s wonder strike ultimately deciding the game.

Pep Guardiola’s side, on the other hand, ran out 5-0 victors against Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town in the third round to set up this mouthwatering clash.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Tottenham Hotspur is televised on ITV1 channel in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Spurs fans, who are yearning for a first piece of silverware in over 15 years, couldn’t have been more dismayed when the name of holders and world champions Manchester City was pulled out of the hat to pair with Spurs so early in the competition.

City’s dreadful record of no wins in five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will instil confidence in the home camp to give it their all, especially since they are only three points and three places behind the Citizens in the Premier League table and have already played out a 3-3 thriller earlier this season.

Both teams are fresh off almost two weeks rest courtesy of a winter break. Prior to that, Ange Postecoglou’s side rallied from behind twice to play out a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

As for City, they mounted an incredible late comeback inspired by returning Kevin de Bruyne to claim all three points in 3-2 victory against Newcastle at St. James’ Park in their most recent Premier League appearance.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.