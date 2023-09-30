Home - News - Tottenham v Liverpool live streaming – watch on TV

An exhilarating Premier League showdown awaits this Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur faces off against Liverpool in North London.

Both teams are eager to assert their dominance in the league – who will come out on top?

What Channel is the game on?

The match will beam live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, offering a firsthand, dynamic viewing thrill.

You can also go live in play with Bet365.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Football fans are gearing up for the much-anticipated match between Tottenham and Liverpool. If you’re looking for live streaming options, the BBC will be broadcasting the game.

Additionally, there are channels offering free live streaming for the Tottenham vs. Liverpool face-off. For those who are digitally savvy, you can also catch the action live on YouTube and Twitter streams.

USA

Soccer devotees in the US, gear up for the Tottenham vs. Liverpool match on September 30th at 12:30 PM ET. NBC Universo and USA Network are your gateways to live action.

Nigeria

For Nigerians eager to dive into the Tottenham vs. Liverpool frenzy, set your timers for 5:30 PM. Both SuperSport and Canal+ will broadcast the match live.

Kenya

Attention, Kenyan football buffs! Be ready by 7:30 PM to engage in the Tottenham vs. Liverpool excitement. SuperSport and Canal+ will serve up the game.

India

Indian football enthusiasts, your wait for the Tottenham vs. Liverpool face-off ends at 10:00 PM. Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select HD have got you covered.

Not only can fans view the game in real-time, but they can also stay updated with the live scores.

Previous results between Liverpool and Tottenham can offer some insights into the teams’ dynamics, and post-match, the highlights will be available for those who want a quick recap of the game’s most memorable moments.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham Hotspur may have to face Liverpool without James Maddison due to an injury he sustained during last week’s match against Arsenal. This could be a significant setback for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Additionally, Ivan Perisic, with a long-term injury, is expected to be sidelined for the entire season.

Brennan Johnson, another Spur injured against Arsenal, is questionable for the upcoming Liverpool clash. Meanwhile, Giovani Lo Celso is out with a thigh issue and is anticipated to be absent for roughly another four weeks.

Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Bryan Gil will also be out of action for an extended period.

Liverpool Predicted Team

On the Liverpool side, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold might not be available due to an ongoing hamstring issue.

Thiago’s participation is also uncertain, with Jurgen Klopp waiting to see if the Spaniard is match-ready by the weekend.