Tottenham v Everton : TV Channel, live streaming, how to watch Spurs

Where to watch the Premier League kick off between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, including information on the TV broadcast live schedule and stream news.

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their heartbreaking Carabao Cup exit when they make the trip to north London to face a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side.

Despite their midweek Carabao Cup exit to Fulham on penalties, Sean Dyche’s side head into the festive period as one of the form teams in the Premier League after a miserable start to the season.

The Toffees’ have been flirting with relegation in the past campaigns and, following a ten-point deduction last month, many feared the worse might be ahead for the Blues.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the restrictions on the Saturday afternoon broadcast rule imposed in the UK, the match is not live streaming on TnT Sport or Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

Things have changed at Goodison Park with Dyche’s side full of confidence, and has galvanised the squad, picking up four straight league wins, overcoming Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley in comprehensive fashion.

Everton eying mid table

The Merseysiders’ head into the weekend 16th in the table, seven points clear off the drop zone, and improving with every game it seems – they’ll be looking for with yet another positive result on Saturday.

Riddled with injuries and suspension, Tottenham, meanwhile, are back up and running after a torrid run saw them suffer defeats to Chelsea, Aston Villa, and West Ham.

Spurs going for three in a row

Ange Postecoglou’s side have since bounced back with back-to-back wins in the Premier League, including a fairly routine 2-0 win over crisis club Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last week.

The Lilywhites’ are now just one point adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, and could overtake the defending champions with a win here.