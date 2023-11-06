Home - News - Tottenham v Chelsea live streaming free, team news and kick off time

Tottenham have the opportunity to climb back to the pinnacle of the Premier League standings as they face Chelsea in the upcoming Monday Night Football showdown.

This match promises to cap off an exciting weekend of football with what’s expected to be a captivating encounter.

Under the guidance of their new manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have had an outstanding start to the season and can reclaim the Premier League summit with a victory on Monday night.

How to watch live stream

The Spurs vs Chelsea match is part of Monday Night Football this evening, with the game broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Kick off time is at 8PM.

Alternatively can also go live in play from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Bet365.

In their most recent match, a fortuitous own goal by Joel Ward coupled with a clinical finish from Son Heung-Min secured Tottenham’s eighth win of the season against Crystal Palace.

The proactive and vigorous style of play Postecoglou has implemented, along with his candid and forthright demeanor, has resonated positively with the Spurs fanbase and has been instrumental in their success to date.

Chelsea’s performance has been less than stellar, with only 14 victories and 20 defeats in their last 48 league games since the previous season began.

Despite some positive indicators during the early phase of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign at Stamford Bridge, the turnaround in results hasn’t been as significant as many Chelsea fans might have wished.

The statistics leaning in favor of a Tottenham victory, history shows their track record against Chelsea is far from encouraging.

Their victory in the corresponding fixture last season was their first in 13 competitive meetings. With four losses in their previous six home games against Chelsea, Tottenham is eager to shift the dynamics and secure another victory against their London adversaries.