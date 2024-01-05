Home - News - Tottenham v Burnley live streaming on TV

Where to watch the FA Cup kick off between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

One of four all-Premier League matchups in the FA Cup third round takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night when Spurs play host to Burnley.

The Lilywhites’ bounced back swiftly from their heavy 4-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last midweek to finish 2023 on a positive note with a 3-1 Premier League win over in-form Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

Despite a lengthy absence list, Spurs have fared reasonably well to stay within six points of Premier League table-toppers Liverpool ahead of a less hectic fixture list in January.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today but is available to watch on ITV1 or ITVX player on your smart TV. Kick off time for the match is at the normal time of 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s FA Cup live stream service from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They will now kick-off 2024 with a FA Cup third-round tie at home to Burnley on Friday night. Having been dumped out of the Carabao Cup at an early stage, FA Cup probably serves as the club’s best realistic chance of snapping a 16-year silverware drought.

Spurs breezed past the Clarets 5-2 in their first meeting of the season in the Premier League back in August.

Vincent Kompany’s side, who currently sit 19th in the top-flight standings and five points adrift of safety spots, were seemingly destined for the drop after a torrid start to the season, but have displayed some competence recently.

The Clarets were unlucky to not come away with at least a point in their 3-2 defeat at title-hopefuls Aston Villa last weekend.

The Turf Moor outfit’s priority will be to stay in the Premier League, but dumping a Spurs side without their captain Heung-min Son out of the FA Cup would provide the Clarets a much-needed boost of confidence.