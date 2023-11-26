Home - News - Tottenham v Aston Villa live streaming, TV channel, kick off time

Following two defeats before the international break, Tottenham has slipped to fourth place as they face a decent looking Aston Villa side this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s team is currently facing a significant player availability issue, making it a challenging task for those betting on Premier League outcomes.

Aston Villa is hot on their heels, just one point behind Tottenham. Under the guidance of Unai Emery, who has arguably been the standout manager of the season so far, Aston Villa has emerged as a strong contender for a top-four finish.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The match is broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event channel in the UK. You will need a subscription for this.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 2PM.

While Tottenham has significantly outperformed their expected goals statistics, Aston Villa’s performance aligns closely with their underlying metrics.

Emery’s team has been formidable in both offense and defense, with only Manchester City netting more goals this season.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Stadium

In the lead-up to their upcoming match, Postecoglou delivered a notably insightful interview, emphasizing the ongoing work and challenges ahead for his team.

This match in North London features two managers known for their offensive strategies, and with neither likely to deviate from their aggressive approach, a high-scoring game is anticipated.

The betting recommendation here leans towards there being over 3.5 goals.

Tottenham’s 13 games have seen a total of 41 goals, although they have only surpassed the four-goal mark in four of these matches.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, has a higher average of 3.7 goals per game, with over 3.5 goals being a winning bet in 58% of their matches across all competitions.