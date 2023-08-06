Tottenham Hotspur vs Shakhtar Donetsk Stream, TV Channel

Tottenham will return to North London for the closing stages of their pre-season as they host Shakhtar Donetsk this weekend.

Harry Kane’s furture still remains unclear and its uncertain whether the England star will still be at the club come Spurs first game against Brentford on August 13th.

Kick off for this one is set for 14:00 BST

Spurs are looking to play only their third friendly of the summer after a disrupted pre-season schedule in which a proposed fixture against Leicester city was canceled.

New manager Ange Postecoglou will be overseeing his first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is there a streaming available?

Unfortunately, this match will not be available on Sky Sports or TnT Sports for fans who live in the UK.

You can however follow the match on Tottenham’s live television service Spursplay.

How have both teams have fared in their last two matches?

Tottenham Hotspur have had mixed fortunes in their last two pre-season fixtures.

Spurs lost 3-2 to fellow EPL side West Ham United then bounced back with a 5-1 trouncing of Singaporean professional football club Lion City Sailors.

10-man Shakhtar Donetsk played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in their last match against Veres Rivne.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian side beat Metalist 1925 2-1 in the first match of the 2023/2024 Ukrainian Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s demolition job of Singapore outfit Lion City Sailors was only their second exhibition game of the summer following their opening 3-2 defeat to West Ham United, as torrid conditions led to the late postponement of their clash with Leicester City in Thailand.

Form: LW

Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk returned to competitive football duties with an away win.

A draw on the second match day puts them in second place with 4 points, two points shy of Dynamo Kyiv’s six.

Form: WD