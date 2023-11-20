Home - News - Tote Placepot Results Today and Tomorrow

Tote Placepot is a popular form of horse race betting that involves selecting horses that will place in each of the first six races of a particular meeting.

To win, you need to have chosen a horse that places in each of these races. The total amount bet on a Placepot goes into a prize pool, which is then divided among the winners.

How Does Tote Placepot Work?

Each horse racing meeting has its own Placepot, usually encompassing the first six races on the card. Bettors pick horses they believe will place in each of these races.

The number of horses that place varies based on the number of runners: in fields of 4 runners or less, you must select the winner; in fields of 5-7, the horse can finish first or second. The winnings are divided from the pooled bets.

What are the Average Payouts for Tote Placepot?

The average payout for a Tote Placepot can be quite lucrative, often exceeding £400. The exact amount varies depending on the specific races and the number of winners.

For instance, at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, one bettor won £182,567.80 from just a £2 bet.

How are Tote Placepot Results Determined?

The results of the Tote Placepot are determined by the horses that place in each of the first six races of a given meeting.

Payouts are calculated by dividing the total betting pool by the number of winning tickets. This pari-mutuel betting system ensures that the winnings are shared among all bettors who successfully picked placing horses in all six races.

Can Tote Placepot Results from Previous Days Inform Future Bets?

Yes, analyzing Tote Placepot results from previous days can provide valuable insights for bettors.

Understanding patterns and outcomes of past races can help in making more informed decisions for future bets, although it’s important to remember that horse racing outcomes can be unpredictable.

Is Tote Placepot Betting Available Online?

Tote Placepot betting is available online, allowing bettors to participate in these bets from the comfort of their home or on the go.

Many sports bettors place their Placepot wagers either at the racecourse, in high street betting shops, or through online betting platforms and mobile apps.

What is the Minimum Stake for Tote Placepot Betting?

The minimum stake for a Tote Placepot bet has been traditionally set at £1 per combination or ‘line’. However, Tote now allows online bettors to stake as little as 10p on each line, provided the total stake meets the minimum threshold, usually around 50p.

How Can I Maximize My Chances of Winning a Tote Placepot?

To maximize your chances of winning a Tote Placepot, it’s advisable to do thorough research on the horses and their recent performances, consider adding alternative horses to some or all of the races, and possibly take on the favorites, as the biggest dividends are often won when popular horses fail to make the places.

Is Tote Placepot Betting Popular?

Tote Placepot betting is extremely popular among horse racing bettors. It’s known for being a race day ritual and is one of the most renowned types of pool bets in horse racing.

The allure of winning a significant sum from a small stake adds to its popularity.

Are There Any Tips for Selecting Horses in Tote Placepot?

Yes, there are tips and strategies for selecting horses in Tote Placepot. These include studying the form of horses, considering the race conditions, and being aware of the jockeys and trainers.

Some bettors also follow tipping services or experts for advice on selecting their Placepot legs.