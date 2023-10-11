Home - News - Tigres UANL vs Toluca Prediction

The Tigres UANL vs Toluca head-to-head is scheduled to be held on the 5th of October.

This is undoubtedly the most interesting Liga MX game this week, but we have some interesting Tigres UANL vs Toluca betting tips for you.

Over 1.5 First-Half Goals is a popular pick for Tigres UANL vs Toluca.

The odds for two or more goals in the first half are priced at +120, which means there’s a 45.45% likelihood of the two teams scoring two in the opening 45 minutes.

Predictions for the game

As you might expect, Tigres UANL have the three points up for grabs this week. Coach Siboldi’s boys are the expected winners, as they have a 52.1% win probability, while Toluca’s odds at +235 imply a 22.0% shot at three points.

Tigres UANL Form

After nine matches played, Tigres UANL are only two points behind the current leader Atletico San Luis. If coach Siboldi wants to put his hands on 1st place, he and his players will have to prove our Tigres UANL vs Toluca predictions correct.

The attacking might behind the club is considerable, and that will definitely play a role in this Thursday’s match.

Predicted lineup – Guzman (GK), Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Gorriaran, Carioca, Lainez, Quinones, Cordova & Gignac

Toluca form

With a goal ratio of +5, Toluca currently ranks 8th in Liga MX.

The team is inconsistent these days. The club thrashed Pachuca 5-0 at home, lost 2-1 to Club Tijuana, and then shared the spoils with Club America on the 24th of September.

Predicted lineup – Volpi (GK), Garcia, Mosquera, Huerta, Araujo, Angulo, Sanchez, Ruiz, Baeza, Morales & P. R