The Masters live streaming – where to watch on TV from Augusta

Here’s how you can watch all the action from the Augusta National Golf Club online and on TV today.

The 88th Masters is back on the sporting calendar, and golf enthusiasts in Georgia are in for another thrilling event in the coming days.

Rory McIlroy is on the quest for a career Grand Slam of Majors, marking his 10th attempt to secure the coveted Green Jacket and complete his Majors collection.

Jon Rahm, the reigning champion, also holds odds of 9/1 to defend his title successfully.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is the favorite, with odds of 5/1. He comes to Augusta in great shape, following a runner-up finish in Houston, which came on the heels of consecutive victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a tightly contested Players Championship.

The victor not only earns the prestigious green jacket and a spot among golf’s elite but also a portion of the anticipated $18 million prize fund and 750 FedEx Cup points.

What TV channel is the Masters on?

The US Masters tournament will be exclusively televised by Sky Sports Main Event channel and Sky Sports Golf, covering all four rounds live from Thursday.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Comprehensive coverage starts at 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Post-cut on Saturday, the build-up begins at 3pm on both Sky Sports channels, with featured groups and select holes available on the Red Button. Full coverage resumes at 7.30pm.

The final round’s coverage is scheduled for Sunday, beginning at 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

