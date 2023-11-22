Home - News - The Crown tops UK viewing figures after release

The latest season of “The Crown” premiered to great acclaim, topping the English TV List with 11.1 million views and making it to the Top 10 in 85 countries.

The eagerly awaited final episodes are set to release on December 14. “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” a new comedy special, secured the second spot with 7.4 million views in its first week.

The limited series “All The Light We Cannot See” also captivated audiences, garnering 5.7 million views and reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries. Unscripted content like “Escaping Twin Flames,” “Selling Sunset” Season 7, and the docuseries on Robbie Williams also featured prominently on the list.

David Fincher’s “The Killer” remained a popular choice, leading with 22.3 million views for the second consecutive week.

The festive film “Best.Christmas.Ever!” starring Brandy and Heather Graham debuted at number two with 16.3 million views. Other titles like “Locked In” (UK), “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” and “Pain Hustlers” with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans also returned to the list.

In the Non-English Films category, “Believer 2” (Korea) debuted at the top with 5.6 million views. French films “Wingwomen” and “All-Time High” also made a strong impression.

The Belgian holiday movie “The Claus Family 3” secured a spot with 1.4 million views.

On the Non-English TV List, “Criminal Code” (Brazil) led with 6.5 million views. Italian thriller “Suburræterna” and the third season of “The Tailor” (Turkey) were also popular, while “Lupin” continued its successful run in its seventh week.