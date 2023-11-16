Home - News - The Crown season 6 release date UK

Since its debut in 2016, Netflix’s “The Crown” has captivated audiences with its dramatization of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and now the series approaches its grand finale.

The upcoming sixth and final season, soon to premiere on Netflix, delves into significant events like Princess Diana’s death, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, and Tony Blair’s prime ministership.

As fans eagerly await the release of the first part of the final season, many are wondering when the new episodes will be available on Netflix.

Here’s all you need to know about the release schedule for the first part of “The Crown” Season 6.

What date is the The Crown Season 6 out on Netflix?

It’s an early morning start as the initial four episodes of “The Crown” Season 6 will be available on Thursday, 16th November, at 8am GMT.

This timing ensures viewers can enjoy the new episodes without having to wake up unusually early.

Since the release is simultaneous worldwide, the time will vary by time zone. For instance, it will be available at midnight PST, 3am EST, and 9am Central European Time.

The final season of “The Crown” consists of 10 episodes, consistent with the previous seasons. However, this season introduces a split release schedule.

The first part, comprising four episodes, releases on 16th November, with the remaining six episodes slated for release in December.