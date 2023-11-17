Home - News - Ted TV Prequel set to premiere on Sky Max next year

Sky has announced a new 7-episode prequel series to the globally successful film franchise “Ted,” set to premiere exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Max in the upcoming year.

The series is set in 1993, focusing on Ted the bear (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), whose moment in the spotlight has faded.

He resides in Framingham, Massachusetts with his 16-year-old best friend John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder), John’s parents (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Despite being a questionable influence, Ted proves to be a devoted friend to John, always ready to support him.

Creators Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh express their views on the series, noting that each generation has its own artistic style, and for them, it’s streaming content derived from successful intellectual properties.

They describe “Ted” as a product of this trend, offering a humorous and candid take on teenage life.

The series, a prequel to the “Ted” movies, explores the challenges of being sixteen, with the added twist of experiencing it alongside a once-popular magical teddy bear known for his crude humor and tendency towards substance abuse.

Drawing on their personal experiences as teenagers in Boston during the nineties, the creators have infused the show with both real and fictional elements.

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions at Sky UK, expressed excitement about bringing the irreverent character of Ted to Sky audiences. She anticipates that the series, given Seth MacFarlane’s involvement, will provide Sky customers with a wildly entertaining experience.