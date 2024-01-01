Home - News - Swansea v West Brom live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where to watch this afternoon’s Championship kick off between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

West Brom fortified their hold on fifth place in the standings with a narrow 1-0 victory over Leeds United at The Hawthorns as they make the trip to South Wales to take on the Swans.

This win marks another home success for Albion, mirroring their previous result with the same scoreline. Their defensive prowess is noteworthy, having allowed only two goals in their last five matches, a stretch that includes just one defeat.

In contrast, Swansea City, currently 17th in the table, has managed only one win in their last five games.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Swansea City is scheduled to be broadcast at 3PM in the UK so the match will not be shown live on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from the Swansea.com Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Without taking maximum points, the Welsh side have found a reason for optimism.

In their recent match, thanks to Liam Cullen’s dramatic late free-kick in injury time at the 93rd minute, securing a 2-2 draw against Coventry City.

With Alan Sheehan at the helm as the interim manager, Swansea City is intensifying their search for a new permanent manager.

Three points today would certainly be a welcome boost for any potential new owner.