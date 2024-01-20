Home - News - Swansea v Southampton live streaming on TV

Where to watch this Saturday’s lunchtime kick off between Swansea v Southampton FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton will be looking to move back into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship when they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City on Saturday lunchtime.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Saints’ have moved into top gear as we head towards the business end of the campaign.

A spectacular 20-game undefeated streak in all competitions has propelled Russell Martin’s side to third place in the second-tier and also secured progression to the FA Cup fourth round, where they have a very manageable draw against Championship rivals Watford.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Swansea is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today. If you are overseas you may be able to watch through Viaplay Sports. Kick off time for the match is 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Swansea.com Stadium.

The visitors’ are only three points behind second-place Ipswich Town, who have struggled to stack up wins over the last month or so, allowing the chasing pack to close the gap.

Swansea, meanwhile, are languishing in 15th place after an inconsistent campaign so far.

A four-game unbeaten run across all competitions has somewhat lifted the mood around the club and alleviated worries of being dragged into a relegation scrap, with them 11 points clear of the relegation zone and seven points off the play-off positions.

Having said that, the Swans’ will be frustrated with themselves for letting the lead slip twice in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

