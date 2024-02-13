Home - News - Swansea v Leeds – where to watch live streaming

Where to watch this Tuesday evening fixture kick off between Swansea City and Leeds Utd, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Pushing to thrust their way into the Championship automatic qualification places, Leeds United will make the trip to South Wales to take on Swansea City on Tuesday night.

The Welsh side are coming into Tuesday’s encounter off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over playoff-chasing Hull City on the road in their most recent Championship game, with striker Liam Cullen scoring the only goal of the game last weekend to give new boss Luke Williams his first win as the Swans boss at the fifth time of asking.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match from Swansea is televised on Sky Arena in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Needless to say, that was a massive result for the hosts, who appeared as if they could be sleepwalking into a relegation scrap because of their four-game losing skid prior to that.

The Swans currently sit 16th in the Championship table with 36 points after 31 matches, seven points clear of the dreaded bottom-three.

Leeds, on the other hand, remained hot on the heels of second-placed Southampton in the race for automatic promotion following their 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Rotherham United as Patrick Bamford broke the deadlock while a well-taken brace from Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville sealed the deal.

Daniel Farke’s side are the team to beat in the second-tier at the moment, and will fancy themselves to make it seven straight league wins at the Liberty Stadium this midweek.

