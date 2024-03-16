Home - News - Swansea v Cardiff on TV : where to watch live streaming

Where to watch the South Wales derby between Swansea City and Cardiff City on tv in the UK, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Swansea City faces off against their arch rivals Cardiff City this Saturday as local fans can once again enjoy another South Wales derby match.

Swansea, under Luke Williams have had some inconstant results so far this season and will be looking to bounce back after a 1-0 loss to Bristol City last weekend.

Robert Dicke’s goal 17 minutes from the end left them in 15th place with 43 points with the Swans still not clear of a potential relegation scrap.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is scheduled for live broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Football. You can get live updates on social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 12:30PM from the Swansea.com Stadium. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the Stadium from the kick off time.

Cardiff City, managed by Erol Bulut, enters the match after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town as results have picked up.

Kieffer Moore’s 79th-minute goal initially put Ipswich ahead, but late goals from Ryan Wintle and Callum O’Dowda turned the tables, elevating Cardiff to a six-point lead over 12th-placed Sunderland, with a total of 53 points.

Confidence should be pretty good coming into this one and Bluebird fans will be hopeful of a decent result.

We could be in for an attritional affair at the Swansea.com stadium as both teams have disappointed this season.

The promotion playoff race is now out of sight for both Swansea and Cardiff, with the Swans only five points above the relegation zone.

Luke Williams has still not won over Swansea fans with recent performances sadly lacking in quality, contrasting Cardiff’s form, who are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four of those.

Swansea’s have dominated in recent years with only two losses in their last ten encounters, their inconsistent form casts doubt on their chances and ‘The Jacks’ will be hoping for any sort of result.

Given Cardiff’s comfortable win in their previous meeting and their current form, the Bluebirds will be confident of taking points back to Cardiff, although this is the South Wales derby and anything can happen.

