Swansea City vs Ipswich Town on TV : What Channel and where to watch?

Home - News - Swansea City vs Ipswich Town on TV : What Channel and where to watch?

Where to watch the Swansea City and Ipswich game from the Swansea.com Stadium, with live streaming information and TV details.

Ipswich Town will travel to Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, looking to keep pace with the three-way chasing pack for the second automatic promotion spot.

The Swans come into this weekend’s encounter on the back of a disappointing 4-0 loss at home to promotion contenders Leeds United. They are now facing the visit of another candidate for the automatic slots in Ipswich Town.

TV Channel and streaming news

This match is not broadcast in the United Kingdom today due to the restrictions on EFL games in the UK. You can watch on Swans TV if you live outside the United Kingdom. Kick off time is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from the Swansea.com Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Luke Williams’ side trailed 3-0 after 35 minutes in their previous Championship match, with Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, and Wilfried Gnonto finding the back of the net. Gnonto then bagged his second later in the second half to add to the hosts’ misery.

That devastating result left Swansea City reeling in 17th place in the Championship standings, seven points above the relegation zone and a whopping 12 points adrift off the top-six, as they head into the weekend hoping to snap out of this rut.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have seen what was once a stronghold of the second automatic qualification position whittle away due to a poor run of just two wins in the past 10 league outings.

They did bounce back with a smashing 4-0 win over Millwall at The Den last time out, though, which kept them on the heels of Leeds United and Southampton in the hotly-contested race for the runners-up prize.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.