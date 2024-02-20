Home - News - Supreme Novices Hurdle tips

The iconic ‘Cheltenham Roar’ marks the commencement of the Festival as the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle, the first race on day one, begins.

The race consistently features a strong lineup, and leading the ante-post betting is Ballyburn, a prominent contender from the Mullins stable. Coming off a convincing 7-length triumph at the Leopardstown Festival, Paul Townend is expected to ride Ballyburn again, with current odds at approximately 7/4.

Willie Mullins has remained reserved regarding Ballyburn’s next appearance at Cheltenham next month, with the horse retaining entries in both the Supreme and the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle on the festival’s second day.

Ballyburn, highly regarded in both races, is anticipated to be a popular choice among bettors in whichever Grade 1 novice hurdle race he participates. However, many speculate that the Supreme might be his chosen event this spring.

In the Supreme, Ballyburn will face several formidable competitors, including Mystical Power, another horse from Mullins’ stable and winner of the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, who is set to compete in the Supreme.

Nicky Henderson’s undefeated Jeriko Du Reponet is another strong contender.

Additionally, Firefox and Slade Steel are two more entries that could pose a significant challenge if they decide to participate.

The competition is robust, making it worthwhile to consider other horses capable of challenging Ballyburn. Notably, It’s For Me, another Mullins entrant last seen at Punchestown in November, appears well-prepared for this race and is attractively priced at 14/1.

Gordon Elliot’s Caldwell Potter also demonstrated impressive form at Leopardstown in December and poses a potential challenge if he performs well over the jumps at Cheltenham.

Firefox, another horse from Elliot’s stable, is also a contender not to be underestimated, currently listed at 14/1 by most bookmakers and showing promising form.

While Ballyburn is the frontrunner in the opening race, victory is not assured. The winner will join a prestigious list of past champions in this race, including luminaries like Altior and Douvan.

