Supreme Novices Hurdle : best tips to use today

The iconic Cheltenham roar, a hallmark of the festival, reaches its peak as the competitors set off for the first Grade 1 event, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, scheduled for 1:30 pm.

This race is known for its intense pace, featuring some of the fastest novice hurdlers in competition.

Many believe that endurance is the key to winning the Supreme, and there’s little room for error or concealment.

Mystical Power v Tullyhill

Currently, the betting market is closely contested between top contenders Tullyhill and Mystical Power.

This year’s edition appears quite competitive, lacking Ballyburn, who was previously seen as a likely favorite. Ballyburn is set for the Gallaghers on Wednesday, yet he remains a significant figure in the Supreme’s lineup.

Firefox

Firefox initially defeated him in their first hurdles race, but later the roles reversed. Despite a disappointing performance at Lawlor’s of Naas, Firefox has shown promise in recent training reports.

Another noteworthy competitor, Slade Steel, had previously contended with Ballyburn at Leopardstown.

Henry De Bromhead, aiming to avoid Ballyburn, brings Slade Steel to this race with a strong chance on favorable terrain. Mystical Power will likely attract attention, though I’m not particularly enthused by its Moscow Flyer win at Punchestown, which I consider to be part of a weaker field.

Tullyhill might have a racing style suited to this event, but I question whether its form is strong enough to lead the market.

My personal choice is to back both Firefox and Slade Steel in the opening race.

