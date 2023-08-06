Sunderland vs Ipswich – How to get live stream

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland and Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town will face each other in matchday one of the EFL Championship in the early evening kick off.

The match between the Black Cats and the Tractor Boys will be held at the Stadium of Light and is scheduled to kick off at 5pm in the UK.

The Black Cats were close to securing Premier League promotion last season and they’ll be hoping to go one step closer this time.

Is the Sunderland – Ipswich Town match on TV?

The match will broadcast live from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland from 5PM and will be available on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HD, and Sky Sports Main Event for supporters across the United Kingdom.

Bradley Dack has been brought in from Blackburn and fans will be hoping he can add to his tally of seven goals last season.

Sunderland finished sixth in the Championship and qualified for the playoffs where they were narrowly edged out by eventual winners and EPL newcomers Luton Town over two legs.

Meanwhile Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich side won automatic promotion to the Championship after finishing second on the League One table with 98 points from 46 matches, three points behind eventual winners Plymouth Argyle.

Star man up front Conor Chaplin remains at the club after securing a contract extension and he’ll no doubt be looking to replicate his 26 League One goals of last season.

Sunderland look to get off to flyer

Sunderland have been pretty decent in their pre season fixtures.

The Black Cats played out a 1-1 draw against ten-man Mallorca before losing 5-2 to Hartlepool in their final pre-season fixture.

Until their 5-2 loss to Hartlepool, Tony Mowbray’s side were previously unbeaten, winning five and drawing one.

The Black Cats ended the pre-season run-out with five wins, one draw and one loss.

Form: WWWWWDL

Ipswich Town recent form

Ipswich had some decent performances during the pre-season.

The Tractor Boys played a total of nine games; they recorded four wins, two draws and two losses.

Ipswich have turned out impressive results in their last two matches, both against German sides.

The Tractor Boys beat European hopefuls Leipzig, before holding out for a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen.

Form: WWDWLLDWD