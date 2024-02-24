Home - News - Sunderland v Swansea live streaming : Where to watch on TV

Where to watch this Saturday afternoon EFL match between AFC Sunderland and Swansea City, including information on the live TV broadcast listing and streaming news.

Sunderland heads into this weekend’s match without a permanent manager, following the dismissal of Michael Beale after a disappointing run of just four wins in 12 matches.

At the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland’s performance in 16 league games has been mixed. They’ve managed to score 2 or more goals in 9 of these 16 games, averaging 1.56 expected goals (xG) per game.

Despite the setback under Beale’s short tenure, they are still contenders for a playoff spot, trailing Hull in sixth place by just seven points.

What TV channel is the game on?

This match is not broadcast live on Sky Sports Football this afternoon due to tv restrictions in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The team’s strategy has focused on acquiring young, promising talents, and they are expected to improve as the season progresses, aiming for a strong push towards the playoffs.

Swansea, managed by Luke Williams for just over a month, faces a challenging away game against Sunderland. Williams, the former Notts County manager, has had a difficult start, winning only one of his first seven league games, which included matches against the top four teams.

Williams, known for his offensive playstyle, which led Notts County to promotion and nearly to the playoffs, now faces the task of taking Swansea to 10th place Sunderland.

This attacking approach has shown vulnerabilities, with Swansea conceding 15 goals in Williams’ seven league games, including 2 or more goals in five of these matches. The exceptions were a solid victory over Hull and a 1-0 win against Plymouth, a team with limited away goal-scoring record.

In their 16 away games this season, Swansea has struggled defensively, conceding 29 goals and allowing two or more goals in nine of these matches.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.