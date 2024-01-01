Home - News - Sunderland v Preston live streaming on TV

Where to watch today’s lunch time kick off between Sunderland FC and Preston North End, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Sunderland will look to continue their push towards playoff spots when they host Preston North End at Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day.

Both clubs’ remain on the periphery of the play-off equation, with the Black Cats’ sitting in seventh place in the table, while Preston have recently dropped down to 11th place, albeit still just two points behind their next opponents.

Starting with the hosts, Michael Beale’s first three games in charge have been a mixed bag. The former Rangers’ boss saw his side go down 3-0 at home to Coventry City in his debut match at Stadium of Light, but they have bounced back well, picking up four points from back-to-back away trips.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom today. You can also get live updates on Sky Sports News and the official social media channels of both Sunderland and Preston. Kick off time for the match is a little later than normal at 12:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

They followed a narrow Boxing Day success at Hull City, with a disappointing 1-1 draw at rock-bottom Rotherham United.

With their lacklustre performance last time out, there were some positives to take away from Sunderland’s final game of 2023, as the Black Cats’ showed resilience to come from behind to earn a point, with Jack Clarke once again emerging as the hero.

Preston North End, meanwhile, are coming into this one on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday as they failed to build on their excellent victory over playoff front-runners Leeds United on Boxing Day.

Their recent form has been a bit erratic, as they have lost three of their last four games, but Ryan Lowe’s men will look to take inspiration from their 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture between these two sides to squeeze out a positive result on Monday.