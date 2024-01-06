Home - News - Sunderland v Newcastle live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch this crunch Tyne Wear FA Cup kick off between local rivals AFC Sunderland and Newcastle United, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Sunderland and Newcastle United resume hostilities at the Stadium of Light for a tense Tyne-Wear derby on Saturday lunchtime in what is arguably the pick of the FA Cup third round matchups.

It’s been a topsy-turvy season for Newcastle, with Eddie Howe’s side feeling the full effects of their European endeavours as many of their first-team mainstays have been sidelined for significant chunks of the season.

Sunderland supporters expressed strong disapproval over the choice to adorn the visitor’s section of their stadium in black and white before this game.

It’s hoped that this media commotion won’t overly divert the players’ focus from this highly charged north east derby.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Tyne-Wear derby in the FA Cup match is televised on ITV Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom, in addition to ITVX. The match is not broadcast on Sky Sports. Kick off time for the match is 12:45PM.

You can alternatively watch Bet365’s live TV service from Sunderland’s Stadium of Light Stadium.

The Magpies’ were on the wrong end of a 4-2 hammering at Premier League leaders Liverpool last time out, a result that flattered the Toon as it could have easily been 8-2 if not for Martin Dubravka’s heroics in Newcastle goal.

It was a dire performance from the Tyneside outfit as it stretched their torrid run to only one win in eight games.

Having lost three on the spin, the Magpies’ will now head to Stadium of Light to face arch-rivals Sunderland in their first Tyne-Wear derby in seven years, needing a huge performance.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are plying their trade in the Championship these days, having secured from League One in 2022 after a stunning fall from grace.

The Black Cats harbour hopes of making it back-to-back play-off finish in the last two campaigns, and will head into this encounter with plenty of confidence after securing two wins and a draw in their past three second-tier games under new manager Michael Beale.

