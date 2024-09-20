Sunderland v Middlesbrough live streaming – is the game on TV?

After suffering their first setback of the Championship season last weekend, Sunderland are eager to bounce back as they host Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The home side slipped to second place in the league table after their perfect start was halted by a defeat against Plymouth Argyle. Their visitors are four points behind at this early stage, having shared the spoils with Preston North End in their most recent outing.

Middlesbrough enjoyed a memorable victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last season, easing to a 4-0 win after the hosts were reduced to 10 men just before half-time.

Previous Encounter Ended in a Draw

The north-east rivals shared a 1-1 draw in the return fixture at the Riverside Stadium, but Sunderland should be full of confidence after winning four of their first five games in the 2024-25 season.

Middlesbrough’s Inconsistent Start

Boro, who have finished seventh, fourth, and eighth in the past three Championship campaigns, have had a less convincing start, although they won 2-0 at Cardiff in their last away fixture.

Team News for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough forward Marcus Forss is back in training but unlikely to feature on Saturday. The visitors also have doubts over Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson.

Key Statistics

One or both teams have failed to score in the Black Cats’ last seven home league matches.

Sunderland have scored the first goal in all five league games this term.

Middlesbrough have not been leading at half-time in any of their last six league and cup games.

Boro have kept only one clean sheet in their last six Championship away fixtures.

All eight goals in the last three meetings between these clubs came in the second half.

Derby Match Expectations

Form is often said to go out of the window in derby matches, but that may not apply to Sunderland’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough this weekend.

Sunderland’s Early Season Successes

The Black Cats won their first four matches of the season, including a 4-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light and a 3-1 win at Portsmouth.

Setback Against Plymouth

Their progress was halted by last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Plymouth, where they led 1-0 until the 54th minute and conceded the decisive goal three minutes into injury time.

Sunderland’s Home Advantage

Back on home turf, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray should be confident of securing three points against a Middlesbrough side who have struggled for consistency this term.