Sunderland v Middlesbrough live stream online – watch broadcast

The Championship is set to witness a North East derby on Saturday at 12:30 pm when Sunderland hosts Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

Considering both teams reached the play-off semi-finals last season, this match promises to be an electrifying showdown on the pitch.

Sunderland has displayed an impressive offensive show this season, netting 20 goals in their initial 20 Championship outings. Only Leicester City and Ipswich Town have outscored them.

Sunderland Overview

In recent Championship play, Sunderland boasts an impressive four victories from their last five matches, solidifying their potential for a top-six finish. Despite their commendable form, they trail the leaders, Leicester, by eight points.

The squad’s injury list remains a concern for Manager Tony Mowbray. Currently, seven players are sidelined due to various ailments.

Alex Pritchard is the newest name added to this list. Other players unavailable for the upcoming game include Corry Evans, Jay Matete, Ajibola Alese, Pierre Ekwah, Bradley Dack, and Dennis Cirkin.

Probable Sunderland Lineup

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson; Defense: Niall Huggins, Luke O’Nien, Daniel Ballard, Trai Hume; Midfield: Patrick Roberts, Abdoullah Ba, Dan Neil; Attack: Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Mason Burstow.

The Black Cats are on a two-game winning streak, while Boro boasts a three-game victory run, marking their best sequence this season. It seems Michael Carrick’s summer acquisitions are integrating well, hinting at a fiercely contested game this Saturday compared to what might have been anticipated a few weeks prior.

Given the attacking prowess evident in both teams, spectators might be in for a goal fest at the Stadium of Light during this early game.

Middlesbrough Overview

Under the management of Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough has witnessed a rejuvenated run with four consecutive victories across all tournaments.

Their initial setbacks in the league are now overshadowed by three back-to-back league triumphs. While the team struggled initially, going winless in their opening seven encounters, their recent performances have showcased a notable upturn in form.

In terms of squad fitness, Carrick has a relatively fit team at his disposal, with Lewis O’Brien being the sole absentee due to injury. This could lead to a few tweaks in the lineup that recently defeated Cardiff.

Probable Middlesbrough Starting XI

Goalkeeper: Seny Dieng; Defence: Tom Smith, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Engel; Midfield: Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson, Isaiah Jones, Riley McGree; Attack: Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Sunderland’s Jack Clarke is arguably the hottest player in the Championship currently. Despite numerous overtures from Burnley during the summer, Sunderland managed to retain this coveted talent. Clarke remains a formidable force on the field.

Having played previously for Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, he’s netted seven goals in the Championship to date, sharing the top-scorer spot with Southampton’s Adam Armstrong.

His exceptional skills, arguably among the best in the division, combined with his role in Mowbray’s offensive line-up, make him a critical asset in the team.