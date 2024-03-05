Home - News - Sunderland v Leicester : live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Sunderland vs Leicester City match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

City make the trip to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland on Tuesday night, looking to bounce back from three successive defeats in the Championship.

The Championship crown was once viewed as a foregone conclusion due to Leicester’s dominance, but there is now a possibility of a four-way battle with 11 games left to play.

What TV channel is the game on

The game will not be broadcast live in the UK due to broadcasting limitations. However, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Alternatively Bet365’s live in-play service will go live in play from the stadium starting from kick-off.

The Foxes are experiencing their worst run of form this season, having lost three Championship games in a row against Middlesbrough (1-2) and Leeds United (1-3), and over the weekend, they controlled the game against relegation-battlers QPR but somehow managed to lose 2-1 at home.

They have seen their once seemingly insurmountable lead at the top of the Championship almost wiped out. Enzo Maresca’s side sit only three points clear of runners-up Ipswich Town and five above Leeds United in third.

Following a disastrous February, in which Michael Beale’s short-lived stint at the helm was cut short, Sunderland kicked off the new month on the wrong foot, with any lingering hopes of a crucial top-six finish fading further.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds has been unable to arrest his side’s terrible form since taking over, falling to defeats in his first two games in charge, the most recent coming at Carrow Road, when the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by fellow playoff aspirants Norwich City.

